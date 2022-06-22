Ahanmisi, DiGregorio conspire as Converge topples Terrafirma to snap skid

TAKEOVER. Maverick Ahanmisi catches fire in the fourth quarter to lead Converge to its second win.

Maverick Ahanmisi and Mike DiGregorio combine for 26 points in the fourth quarter as Converge bounces back from a two-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines – Maverick Ahanmisi took over in the fourth quarter and powered Converge to a 97-84 win over hapless Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 22.

Ahanmisi unloaded 14 of his 17 points in the final frame and flirted with a triple-double after tallying 8 rebounds and 8 assists as the shorthanded FiberXers snapped a two-game skid and improved to 2-3.

With his side missing Jeron Teng (hip) and Kevin Racal (ankle), Ahanmisi took matters in his own hands, draining a triple that gave Converge an 86-81 lead before Mike DiGregorio sealed the win with a bunch of free throws.

Ahanmisi also scored a pair of foul shots late for a 92-84 advantage as DiGregrio sank four freebies in the final minute that put the Dyip away.

DiGregorio conspired with Ahanmisi in the fourth quarter by dropping 12 of his game-high 19 points in the period, while David Murrell notched a career-high 15 points on top of 3 rebounds and 2 steals for the FiberXers.

“With a game like this, we wanted to come in understanding that they are a lot better than their record,” said Converge head coach Jeff Cariaso of cellar-dwelling Terrafirma, which dropped to 0-4.

“Terrafirma is a tough team and we know how good they can be even with the guys that are just remaining.”

Rookie Justin Arana controlled the paint with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the FiberXers, who also got 10 points from sophomore guard Taylor Browne.

Joseph Gabayni posted 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the losing effort.

The Scores

Converge 97 – DiGregorio 19, Ahanmisi 17, Murrell 15, Arana 10, Browne 10, Hill 9, Ambohot 8, Adamos 4, Ilagan 3, Stockton 1, Bulanadi 1, Tolomia 0, Lojera 0.

Terrafirma 84 – Gabayni 18, Ramos 15, Tiongson 13, Camson 13, Munzon 10, Balagasay 6, Calvo 4, Mina 3, Gomez de Liaño 2, Cahilig 0, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 17-21, 43-42, 63-62, 97-84.

– Rappler.com