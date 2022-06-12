Castro plays hero as TNT escapes error-plagued Converge

VETERAN. Jayson Castro takes matters into his own hands to propel TNT back into the winning column.

Jayson Castro saves the day as TNT rediscovers its winning ways with a nail-biting escape win over Converge

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Jayson Castro took over down the stretch and TNT hacked out an 86-83 win over error-strewn Converge in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, June 12.

Castro scored the go-ahead layup with two ticks left and finished with a game-high 17 points as the Tropang Giga escaped after the FiberXers blew their chances with a series of mistakes late.

RK Ilagan gave Converge an 83-82 edge with a clutch jumper, but muffed a pair of crucial free throws with nine seconds remaining that would have given the FiberXers a three-point advantage.

Hauling down the defensive rebound, Castro went coast-to-coast and drained a tough layup over Ilagan to put TNT in the front seat, 84-83.

Converge had ample time to steal the win, but Ben Adamos threw the ball away during an inbounds pass as JJ Alejandro sealed the deal for the Tropang Giga by sinking his foul shots.

The Scores

TNT 86 – Castro 17, Khobuntin 15, Rosario 13, Pogoy 12, Alejandro 10, Erram 9, Reyes 6, K. Williams 4, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Converge 83 – Tolomia 17, Ahanmisi 15, Racal 15, Arana 9, Teng 8, Ambohot 5, Hill 4, Ilagan 2, Murrell 2, Bulanadi 2, Digregorio 2, Adamos 2.

Quarters: 24-12, 40-36, 63-57, 86-83.

– Rappler.com