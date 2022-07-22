Magnolia turns back Blackwater for 7th straight win, notches No. 3 seed

Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva take charge as Magnolia overcomes a lethargic first-half showing to claim its seventh straight victory and deal Blackwater a fifth consecutive defeat

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia notched the longest winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup and clinched the No. 3 seed after a 75-66 win over skidding Blackwater at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 22.

Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva took charge for the slow-starting Hotshots, who overcame a measly 27-point showing in the first half to claim their seventh straight victory and end the eliminations with an 8-3 record.

Given little rest, Magnolia will face No. 3 seed NLEX in Game 1 of their best-of-three quarterfinals on Sunday at the same venue.

Lee finished with a game-high 22 points, with 16 coming in the last two quarters, to go with 6 rebounds, while Abueva impressed across the board with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

With the Hotshots trailing 27-32 at halftime, Abueva and Lee combined for 16 points in the third quarter as they forged a 49-49 deadlock before the Bossing came apart in the final salvo.

Missing injured big man Yousef Taha (hand), Blackwater got outscored 26-17 in the fourth quarter on the way to its fifth straight defeat.

Ian Sangalang put up 8 points and 5 rebounds, Loren Brill had 7 points and 6 assists, while Aris Dionisio added 7 points and 4 rebounds for Magnolia in the low-scoring affair.

Top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser chalked up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block to lead the Bossing, whose terrific 5-1 start got canceled out by their horrendous five-game skid to wrap up the eliminations.

Despite its slump, Blackwater still caught the quarterfinals bus as the No. 8 seed and will face twice-to-beat San Miguel on Wednesday, July 27.

Rey Suerte and rookie sensation Ato Ular added 8 and 6 points, respectively, and combined for 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 75 – Lee 22, Abueva 15, Sangalang 8, Dionisio 7, Corpuz 7, Jalalon 4, Barroca 4, Wong 4, Ahanmisi 2, Dela Rosa 2, Reavis 0.

Blackwater 66 – Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Suerte 8, Casio 7, Escoto 7, Ular 6, Amer 6, McCarthy 5, Dyke 5, Ayonayon 5, Melton 2, Go 2, Publico 1, Ebona 0.

Quarters: 13-15, 27-32, 49-49, 75-66.

– Rappler.com