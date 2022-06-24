Barroca fills up the stat sheet as Magnolia rips Phoenix

Mark Barroca steps up in the absence of Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva as Magnolia captures its second straight win in the Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Barroca stepped up big for the undermanned Magnolia Hotshots as they torched the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 95-77, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, June 24.

Playing without their key players Calvin Abueva and Paul Lee, Barroca delivered the goods for the Hotshots, tallying an all-around stat line of 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals.

Aris Dioniso also came up huge for Magnolia as he dropped 19 points on a 5-of-7 clip from downtown, to go along with 7 rebounds.

“Next man up, that’s really our mentality right now,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

“We don’t want excuses. We don’t want to use injuries as an excuse because it really happens,” Victolero added as Lee is still recovering from back spasms and a calf injury, while Abueva served his one-game suspension for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Fresh off a rousing win over its rival Ginebra on Sunday, June 19, Magnolia rode on its hot momentum and opened up the game on a sizzling 11-0 run against Phoenix.

The Hotshots then stretched their lead further to 21 points, 40-19, with 3 minutes to play in the second period, thanks to a triple by Barroca, who led Magnolia’s charge in the first half with 13 points.

Still leading by double figures at halftime, 44-27, the Hotshots once again came out of the dugout with guns blazing and unleashed a decisive 10-0 blast at the start of the third canto to push their lead to a whopping 27 points, 54-27, which was simply too much for the Fuel Masters to overcome the rest of the way.

Jio Jalalon flirted with a triple-double for the Hotshots as he recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Big men Ian Sangalang and Jackson Corpuz, meanwhile, added 14 points each for the Hotshots, who captured their second straight win and moved up to 3-3 in the standings.

For Phoenix, Javee Mocon topscored with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Sean Manganti contributed 11 markers.

Magnolia’s stifling defense limited Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins to just 9 and 5 points, respectively, as the Fuel Masters, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 2-3.

The Scores

Magnolia 95 – Barroca 21, Dionisio 19, Jalalon 15, Sangalang 14, Corpuz 14, Wong 5, Brill 3, Reavis 2, Escoto 2, Laput 0, Dela Rosa 0.

Phoenix 77 – Mocon 19, Manganti 11, Wright 9, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Melecio 5, Perkins 5, Serrano 4,Muyang 4, Rios 3, Tio 3, Porter 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 24-11, 44-27, 63-43, 95-77.

– Rappler.com