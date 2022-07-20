Jalalon turns in triple-double as Magnolia boots out Rain or Shine with 31-point rout

ACROSS THE BOARD. Jio Jalalon submits his finest performance of the conference as Magnolia stays hot.

Magnolia pounces on a short-handed Rain or Shine side missing several of its veterans due to health and safety protocols to notch its sixth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia shot the lights out from the get-go and coasted to a 118-87 rout that eliminated Rain or Shine in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, July 20.

Jio Jalalon and the rest of the Hotshots pounced on a short-handed Elasto Painters side missing several of their veterans as they cruised to their sixth straight win and seventh overall in 10 games.

Rain or Shine played without Rey Nambatac, Gabe Norwood, Jewel Ponferada, and Mark Borboran, who sat out due to health and safety protocols.

Jalalon shone with a triple-double of 16 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds to go with 4 steals, setting the tone in the rout with 8 markers in the first quarter that helped Magnolia build a 31-21 cushion.

That lead doubled at halftime, 61-38, and grew as big as 31 points, 113-82, as the Hotshots spread the wealth with six more players scoring in double figures.

Jerrick Ahanmisi topscored for Magnolia with 19 points on a 4-of-8 clip from long distance, Calvin Abueva put up 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca chimed in 12 points apiece.

Paul Lee and Jackson Corpuz each delivered 11 points in the blowout that saw the Hotshots shoot a scintillating 49% (42-of-85) from the field and 48% (14-of-29) from beyond the arc.

While Rain or Shine got the boot, Converge (5-6), Blackwater (5-5), and NLEX (5-5) benefitted from the Magnolia win as they secured their respective quarterfinal berths and completed the playoff cast.

Santi Santillan chalked up 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Andrei Caracut had 12 points and 10 assists to lead the Elasto Painters, who finished their campaign with a 4-7 record.

The loss marked a disappointing end for Rain or Shine, which rebounded from a horrendous six-game skid with three straight wins that kept them in playoff contention.

The Scores

Magnolia 118 – Ahanmisi 19, Jalalon 16, Abueva 13, Sangalang 12, Barroca 12, Corpuz 11, Lee 11, Dionisio 8, Escoto 5, Wong 4, Brill 3, Dela Rosa 2, Zaldivar 2, Laput 0, Reavis 0/.

Rain or Shine 87 – Santillan 17, Caracut 12, Asistio 12, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Mamuyac 8, Belga 7, Demusis 5, Ildefonso 5, Guinto 3, Tolentino 0, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 31-21, 61-38, 87-64, 118-87.

– Rappler.com