Sangalang sets tone, Lee returns as Magnolia boots out Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – Ian Sangalang set the tone for streaking Magnolia in a wire-to-wire 104-83 rout of Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 8.

Sangalang scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the first two quarters as the Hotshots grabbed a 64-33 advantage on the way to their fourth straight victory.

That lead grew to as big as 38 points, with Jio Jalalon, Paul Lee, and James Laput also scoring in double figures in the blowout that booted the winless Dyip out of playoff contention.

Jalalon churned out all-around numbers of 17 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds, while Lee also put up 17 points on top of 2 steals in his first outing back from a four-game absence.

Sidelined by back spasms, Lee hardly looked like he missed time as he sank 5 of his 9 three-point attempts in 17 minutes of action.

Laput also shone in the romp by posting 10 points – all in the first half – and 7 rebounds against his former team Terrafirma.

Calvin Abueva netted 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for Magnolia, including the layup that gave his side its biggest lead of the game at 83-45 in the third quarter.

The Hotshots led 33-19 after the opening quarter before they broke the game wide open in the ensuing period, where they outscored the Dyip by 17 points.

Russell Escoto added 9 points for Magnolia, which has come alive after starting the conference with a 1-3 record.

JP Calvo matched Sangalang with 20 points, but his 12-point explosion in the fourth quarter barely mattered as Terrafirma only got to as close as 19 points.

The Dyip fell to 0-8 and will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight conference and eighth consecutive under head coach Johnedel Cardel.

Allen Mina and Joseph Gabayni tallied 15 and 12 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 104 – Sangalang 20, Lee 17, Jalalon 17, Laput 10, Escorto 9, Abueva 7, Dionisio 5, Corpuz 5, Ahanmisi 5, Wong 3, Zaldivar 2, Barroca 2, Brill 2, ela Rosa 0, Reavis 0.

Terrafirma 83 – Calvo 20, Mina 15, Gabayni 12, Tiongson 11, Gomez de Liano 9, Cahilig 7, Munzon 3, Tumalip 2, Grospe 0, Enriquez 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 33-19, 64-33, 83-51, 104-83.

– Rappler.com