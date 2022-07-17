Maliksi catches fire late as Meralco clinches quarters berth, stops streaking San Miguel

Shrugging off his struggles from the field, Allein Maliksi sinks a pair of clutch hits as Meralco nails its quarterfinal spot

MANILA, Philippines – Allein Maliksi came alive late and lifted Meralco past San Miguel, 89-86, to secure their place in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 17.

Shrugging off his struggles from the field that saw him shoot 5-of-17, Maliksi finished with 18 points and sank a pair of clutch hits as the Bolts clinched a quarterfinal berth with a 6-4 record.

Maliksi drained back-to-back three-pointers for an 85-83 lead and buried a free throw with less than 10 ticks left that allowed his side to snap the six-game win streak of the league-leading Beermen.

Chris Newsome churned out 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Aaron Black put up 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists as they also came up clutch for Meralco.

Black scored a triple to pad their lead to 88-83 and Newsome grabbed an offensive rebound with 15 seconds remaining – his crucial board forcing San Miguel to foul Maliksi.

Although Maliksi split his foul shots, that proved enough for the Bolts to hang on as Simon Enciso missed the potential game-tying trey for the Beermen.

Cliff Hodge made his presence felt for Meralco with all-around numbers of 9 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, while Raymond Almazan had 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo continued to his stellar play with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists, including an and-one play that gave San Miguel an 82-79 lead with three minutes left.

But the Beermen – missing guards Jericho Cruz and Robbie Herndon due to health and safety protocols – scored just 4 points until the final buzzer as they go into the quarterfinals on a losing note.

CJ Perez chimed in 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for San Miguel, which still ended the elimination round as the No. 1 seed with a 9-2 slate and a twice-to-beat playoff bonus to boot.

The Scores

Meralco 89 – Maliksi 18, Newsome 16, Black 15, Hodge 9, Almazan 8, Banchero 7, Jose 6, Quinto 4, Hugnatan 4, Pascual 2, Baclao 0.

San Miguel 86 – Fajardo 21, Perez 14, Lassiter 12, Manuel 12, Enciso 11, Tautuaa 9, Pessumal 5, Zamar 2, Canete 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 19-26, 40-37, 70-67, 89-86.

– Rappler.com