NLEX holds Blackwater to shameful 2-point 1st quarter in easy rout

The NLEX Road Warriors hammer the Blackwater Bossing straight to the record books with a stunning 31-2 first-quarter beatdown for the easy win

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors had a first quarter for the ages in their 98-68 blowout of the Blackwater Bossing in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Friday, July 15.

Coming off a good 9-0 start briefly interrupted by a Yousef Taha layup, the Road Warriors just somehow kept going and going on both ends while the Bossing missed easy shots left and right on their way to a record-setting 31-2 first quarter finish.

Per league statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Blackwater’s two-point opener marred by a 1-of-17 shooting clip and 10 turnovers matched Mobiline’s first-quarter output against Sta. Lucia way back in February 28, 2001.

This was also the lowest quarter-scoring output overall since NorthPort limped to the same woeful score in the third quarter against Rain or Shine in October 18, 2020.

Don Trollano led the way with 16 points, while Calvin Oftana scored 15 with 8 rebounds as NLEX snapped a three-game skid to stay even at 5-5.

As team leader Kevin Alas sat out for the first time this conference, sophomore guard Matt Nieto came back just in time after more than a month on the shelf to tally a 6-point, 2-rebound, 2-assist line.

The former Ateneo star also pushed the Road Warriors to its biggest lead of the game at 41, 87-46, off two free throws early in the fourth quarter.

“It’s the defensive tone set by our starters,” said NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao after his Road Warriors nearly held Blackwater scoreless in the first quarter.

“Like what Don said, we recognized their starters, so we really worked hard, including the coaching staff. We just didn’t want to give Blackwater any momentum. If they get going, you’re really in danger.”

No Blackwater player even breached double-digit scoring in the historically bad loss as Yousef Taha led the way with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in just 20 minutes. Ato Ular and Baser Amer also scored 8 apiece as the Bossing dropped their third straight game for a 5-4 slate.

NLEX now aims for a much-needed winning streak against a NorthPort side also trying to book a quarterfinals ticket on Friday, July 22, 3 pm. Meanwhile, Blackwater hopes to end its slide against streaking Converge on Wednesday, July 20, 3 pm.

The Scores

NLEX 98 – Trollano 16, Oftana 15, Quiñahan 12, Chua 11, Rosales 10, Soyud 6, Nieto 6, Semerad 6, Varilla 5, Ighalo 4, Paniamogan 4, Fonacier 3, Magat 0.

Blackwater 68 – Taha 9, Ular 8, Amer 8, McCarthy 6, Casio 6, Dyke 6, Eboña 6, Publico 5, Melton 3, Sena 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Escoto 3, Torralba 2, Suerte 0, Ayonayon 0.

Quarters: 31-2, 56-26, 78-40, 98-68.

