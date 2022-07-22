NLEX sinks NorthPort, nails No. 6 seed going into PBA playoffs

Calvin Oftana and Raul Soyud set the tone as NLEX ends the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations with back-to-back wins and a 6-5 record

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX avoided facing a twice-to-win playoff disadvantage in the PBA Philippine Cup after breezing past NorthPort, 109-95, at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 22.

Raul Soyud led five players in double figures with 19 points and 6 rebounds as the Road Warriors wrapped up the eliminations with a 6-5 record to secure the No. 6 seed going into the quarterfinals.

Even if Blackwater also ends up finishing with a 6-5 card by beating Magnolia later on Friday, the Road Warriors hold the tiebreaker by virtue of defeating the Bossing earlier in the conference.

The top two teams at the end of the eliminations will be armed with a win-once incentive to start the playoffs, while the third to sixth placers will play in a best-of-three quarterfinals.

On the other hand, the No. 7 and 8 seeds will have to overcome a twice-to-win handicap versus the top two seeds in order to advance to the semifinals.

Calvin Oftana churned out 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench as he and Soyud set the tone in the rout that saw NLEX jump to a 57-39 halftime lead.

Soyud and Oftana combined for 22 points in the first half and the rest of the squad followed suit, with the Road Warriors savoring a lead as big as 27 points.

Don Trollano chalked up 16 points and 3 rebounds, Philip Paniamogan chimed in 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Tony Semerad put up 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals in the blowout.

Entering the playoffs on a two-game winning streak, NLEX also got sufficient contributions from Justin Chua, who delivered 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Road Warriors still coasted despite not having veterans Kevin Alas and JR Quiñahan, who sat out to rest.

Rookie JM Calma carried the scoring load with 21 points on top of 9 rebounds and 2 steals, but the absence of NorthPort stars Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo due to health and safety protocols proved costly.

Filling in for Bolick, Roi Sumang flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Batang Pier, who bowed out with a 3-8 record.

The Scores

NLEX 109 – Soyud 19, Oftana 18, Trollano 16, Paniamogan 15, Semerad 15, Chua 9, Miranda 8, Fonacier 4, Varilla 3, Nieto 2, Ighalo 0.

NorthPort 95 – Calma 21, Ferrer 16, Sumang 12, Ayaay 11, Vigil 10, Balanza 8, Dela Cruz 7, Santos 4, Subido 3, Javier 3.

Quarters: 28-16, 57-39, 83-66, 109-95.

– Rappler.com