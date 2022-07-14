Bolick shines in return as NorthPort escapes Phoenix to halt 6-game skid

Robert Bolick drops 17 points in his return from an ankle injury as NorthPort keeps its playoff hopes alive

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick showed no signs of rust in his return to action as he helped the NorthPort Batang Pier escape the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 95-92, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 14.

Bolick, who missed NorthPort’s last two outings due to an ankle injury, earned Player of the Game honors after finishing with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Aside from Bolick, Kevin Ferrer and Roi Sumang also came up big with 18 points apiece for the Batang Pier, who finally snapped their long six-game losing skid and remained in playoff contention with a 3-6 record.

Phoenix, on the other hand, absorbed its fifth straight loss and dropped to solo 11th place with a 2-7 slate.

With the Fuel Masters trailing by only a single point, 90-91, with under two minutes left, Ferrer knocked down a tough corner trey to put the Batang Pier up by two possessions, 94-90.

Javee Mocon responded with a pair of charities to cut the Batang Pier’s advantage back to just a single bucket, 92-94, before Bolick split his own free throws with four seconds left to stretch their lead to three, 95-92.

Phoenix had a chance to send the game into overtime in the final possession, but Jason Perkins failed to convert on his three-pointer at the buzzer.

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 20 points on 6-of-10 clip from beyond the arc, while Sean Anthony and rookie Tyler Tio contributed 17 and 15 markers, respectively.

The Scores

NorthPort 95 – Sumang 18, Ferrer 18, Bolick 17, Malonzo 16, Santos 13, Balanza 6, Ayaay 5, Calma 2, Taha 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Phoenix 92 – Wright 20, Anthony 17, Tio 15, Mocon 14, Lalata 12, Perkins 9, Jazul 3, Rios 2, Muang 0, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 21-28, 44-45, 69-71, 95-92.

– Rappler.com