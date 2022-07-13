Nambatac drops 26 as Rain or Shine rips Blackwater for back-to-back wins

Rey Nambatac puts on a show for Rain or Shine as it deals Blackwater a 17-point beatdown

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters notched their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup after crushing the Blackwater Bossing, 107-90, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, July 13.

Rey Nambatac put on a show for the Elasto Painters as he exploded for 26 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting, to go along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals off the bench.

Rookie Gian Mamuyac, meanwhile, continued his stellar play for Rain or Shine, backstopping Nambatac with 20 points.

With the win, the Elasto Painters, who are in a must-win situation from this point on, improved their record to 3-6, while the Bossing absorbed their second straight loss and moved down to 5-3 in the standings.

After trailing by 4 points at halftime, 41-45, Rain or Shine flipped the switch in the third canto and outscored Blackwater, 37-23, for a 10-point cushion heading into the final frame, 78-68.

In the payoff period, Blackwater managed to cut Rain or Shine’s lead back to just 4, 80-76, with 9:37 remaining in the game, before the Elasto Painters countered with an 8-2 run to push their lead back to double-digits, 88-78, midway through the quarter.

With the Bossing still knocking on the Elasto Painters’ door with under three minutes left to play, Norbert Torres then delivered the dagger trey, which extended Rain or Shine’s advantage to 16, 99-83.

Beau Belga added 12 points for Rain or Shine, while Gabe Norwood contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds.

On the other side, No. 1 overall pick Brandon-Ganuelas Rosser topscored for the Bossing with 19 points, while rookie sensation Ato Ular and Baser Amer finished with 13 markers each.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 107 – Nambatac 26, Mamuyac 20, Belga 12, Norwood 10, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Ponferada 7, Borboran 5, Ildefonso 4, Santillan 2, Demusis 2, Caracut 1, Asistio 1, Clarito 0.

Blackwater 90 – Ganuelas-Rosser 19, Ular 13, Amer 13, Casio 11, Sena 9, Suerte 6, Mccarthy 6, Torralba 5, Taha 4, Ayonayon 4, Melton 0, Dyke 0, Ebona 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 28-22, 41-45, 78-68, 107-90.

– Rappler.com