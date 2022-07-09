Rain or Shine stays alive, halts 6-game skid with win vs NLEX

WIN AGAIN. Rain or Shine ends a dry spell that lasted for more than a month.

Young guns Santi Santillan and Gian Mamuyac come to the rescue as Rain or Shine remains in playoff contention

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine kept its playoff hopes alive in the PBA Philippine Cup after ending a six-game slide with a 96-86 win over NLEX at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 9.

Plenty of heroes came to the Elasto Painters’ rescue, most notably sophomore Santi Santillan and rookie Gian Mamuyac, as they improved to 2-6 to stay in quarterfinal contention.

Santillan set the tone in the victory by scattering 16 of his 18 points in the first half, which saw Rain or Shine grab a 53-36 lead going into the break.

Mamuyac then sank a crucial three-pointer late in the final frame to keep the Road Warriors at bay as he backstopped Santillan with 15 points on top of 3 assists and 2 steals.

NLEX cut its deficit to 82-90 with less than four minutes left off a pair of Kevin Alas foul shots, but Mamuyac buried a triple in the ensuing play and the Road Warriors never got within single digits again.

Chalking up 12 points off the bench, Rey Nambatac also hit big shots in the second half as the Elasto Painters held on by burying 17 three-pointers on an efficient 44% clip.

Nambatac completed a four-point play to give Rain or Shine a 75-64 lead going into the last salvo and drained another triple to spark a 13-5 blitz that stretched their advantage to 19 points.

Three more Elasto Painters players scored in double figures, with Norbert Torres putting up 13 points and Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga adding 10 points apiece.

Norwood and Belga also combined for 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Don Trollano saw his double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds go down the drain for NLEX, which absorbed its third straight defeat and fell to 4-5.

Alas had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 96 – Santillan 18, Mamuyac 15, Torres 13, Nambatac 12, Norwood 10, Belga 10, Nieto 6, Ildefonso 5, Borboran 3, Asistio 2, Demusis 2

NLEX 86 – Trollano 20, Oftana 17, Alas 15, Chua 14, Quinahan 11, Semerad 5, Rosales 2, Ighalo 2, Magat 0.

Quarters: 28-15, 53-36, 75-54, 96-86

– Rappler.com