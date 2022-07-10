Cruz, Fajardo star as San Miguel staves off pesky Blackwater in OT win

TOP SQUAD. Jericho Cruz and San Miguel solidify their hold of the top spot in the PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel wastes a 21-point lead in regulation but survives in overtime to secure its fifth straight win

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel squandered a huge double-digit lead but got the job done in overtime to hold off Blackwater, 110-107, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 10.

Jericho Cruz, CJ Perez, and June Mar Fajardo combined for 73 points as the league-leading Beermen secured their fifth straight win despite wasting a 21-point lead in regulation.

Fajardo dropped 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 steals, including a pair of pressure-packed free throws with five ticks left that staved off the pesky Bossing, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

Those foul shots made up for the two free throws Fajardo missed late in the fourth quarter, which paved the way for Blackwater to force extra time.

Cruz also finished with 25 points on top of 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Perez churned out 23 points 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals as they joined hands in their third-quarter breakaway.

Perez and Cruz conspired in a 15-0 run that turned a slim 67-65 edge to a comfortable 82-65 cushion going into the fourth period.

That lead grew to as big as 21 points off a Paul Zamar four-point play, 86-65, but the Bossing stormed back behind Rashawn McCarthy, JVee Casio, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Ganuelas-Rosser tallied 5 straight points to cut their deficit to 89-92 before McCarthy and Casio knocked down consecutive triples for a 95-92 advantage.

Cruz scored 4 points in a 5-2 blitz that knotted the game at 97-97, which stood until the end of regulation as Fajardo missed the go-ahead foul shots and Baser Amer muffed the game-winning layup.

Fresh from back-to-back game-winners against Meralco and Phoenix, Amer hit only the backboard after being bothered by Mo Tautuaa as the regulation buzzer sounded.

Tautuaa posted 17 points, including 4 of their 13 overtime points, to go with 6 rebounds and 2 steals for San Miguel, which improved to 8-1 with two elimination-round games left to play.

McCarthy chalked up 22 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, Rey Suerte had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, while Amer contributed 17 points and 5 assists.

Ganuelas-Rosser netted 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks, but his absence after he fouled out in the fourth quarter proved crucial as Blackwater dropped to 5-2.

The reigning Player of the Week, Ato Ular got limited to single digits for the first time in his PBA career after being contained to just 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Ular averaged 17.7 points in their first six games and came off a sensational 34-point performance against the Fuel Masters.

The Scores

San Miguel 110 – Cruz 25, Fajardo 25, Perez 23, Tautuaa 17, Lassiter 5, Herndon 5, Zamar 4, Enciso 2, Canete 2, Faundo 2.

Blackwater 107 – McCarthy 22, Suerte 18, Amer 17, Casio 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 11, Ular 8, Sena 8, Taha 6, Ebona 2, Melton 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Torralba 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 47-44, 82-65, 97-97 (reg.), 110-107 (OT).

– Rappler.com