Fajardo, San Miguel survive gritty Terrafirma in OT to clinch twice-to-beat bonus

Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo flirts with a triple-double as league-leading San Miguel pushes its winning streak to six games

MANILA, Philippines – The top-seeded San Miguel Beermen survived a gritty challenge by the winless Terrafirma Dyip in overtime, 109-108, to secure a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 14.

June Mar Fajardo showed why he is a six-time PBA MVP as he carried the undermanned Beermen on his shoulders with a near triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Fajardo also delivered the crucial go-ahead basket for the Beermen in overtime as they pushed their winning streak to six games and improved their league-best record to 9-1.

Playing without key players Jericho Cruz, Robbie Herndon, as well as their head coach Leo Austria due to the league’s health and safety protocols, veteran gunner Marcio Lassiter turned back the hands of time and backstopped Fajardo with his own all-around game of 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

CJ Perez also continued his fine play for San Miguel as he contributed 20 points in the hard-earned win.

Coming off a thrilling overtime showdown against the Blackwater Bossing, the Beermen threatened to pull away early as they quickly built a 13-point lead, 19-6, eight minutes into the opening period.

San Miguel, however, failed to maintain its double-digit cushion as Terrafirma managed to crawl back and stay within striking distance, thanks to the efforts of Eric Camson, who scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the first half alone.

It was a see-saw battle between the two opposite teams in the standings all throughout the fourth quarter, and with San Miguel ahead by 6, 98-92, with 1:13 to play in regulation, Terrafirma’s JP Calvo connected on back-to-back triples to drag the Beermen into overtime.

In the extra period, with the Dyip on top by 2, 108-106, Fajardo then took charge and converted on the game-winning three-point play with 19 seconds remaining as Javi Gomez de Liaño’s last-second layup for Terrafirma in the following possession failed to hit the mark.

Calvo and the rookie Gomez de Liaño finished with 19 points apiece, while Andreas Cahilig tallied a double-double of 17 markers and 10 boards for the Dyip, who remained at the bottom of the standings with a 0-9 record.

The Scores

San Miguel 109 – Fajardo 26, Lassiter 23, Perez 20, Pessumal 13, Tautuaa 10, Zamar 9, Brondial 6, Canete 2, Manuel 0.

Terrafirma 108 – Camson 20, Calvo 19, Gomez de Liaño 19, Cahilig 17, Mina 13, Ramos 8, Gabayni 7, Tiongson 3, Tumalip 2, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 47-43, 74-68, 98-98 (reg.), 109-108 (OT).

– Rappler.com