San Miguel notches 4th straight win, nails quarters berth with rout of TNT

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen extended their winning streak to four games and formally secured a ticket to the quarterfinals with a 115-99 demolition of the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 7.

Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo imposed his will on both ends and recorded a monster double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds, while Jericho Cruz also exploded for 30 markers for the Beermen, who grabbed the solo No. 1 spot with a 7-1 slate.

Simon Enciso, meanwhile, stepped up in the absence of San Miguel guards Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo, connecting on four of his seven three-pointers to finish with 16 points.

With the Beermen leading by only 6 points, 73-67, with 2:49 remaining in the third period, Cruz took over and unleashed a personal 8-2 run to put San Miguel up by 13, 82-69, with a minute left in the quarter.

The rest of the Beermen then followed suit and never looked backed in the fourth and final frame as they even pushed their lead to as many as 19 points, 107-88, which proved too big for the Tropang Giga to conquer in the endgame.

Like Fajardo, CJ Perez and Rodney Brondial also tallied double-doubles for San Miguel, with the former finishing with 12 points and 10 assists, while the latter tallying 12 markers and 18 boards.

On the other side, Kelly Williams topscored for TNT with 20 points, while Jayson Castro had 17.

San Miguel’s stifling defense limited TNT’s high-scoring guard Mikey Williams to just 11 points on a dismal 3-of-14 clip from the field as the Tropang Giga saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, dropping down to 7-3 in the standings.

The Scores

San Miguel 115 – Fajardo 30, Cruz 30, Enciso 16, Perez 12, Brondial 12, Herndon 5, Tautuaa 5, Lassiter 3, Zamar 2, Canete 0, Pessumal 0, Faundo 0.

TNT 99 – K. Williams 20, Castro 17, Montalbo 12 Erram 12, M. Williams 11, Pogoy 11, Ganuelas-Rosser 10, Tungcab 3, Alejandro 3, Khobuntin 0, Cruz 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 26-22, 53-47, 83-71, 115-99.

– Rappler.com