TNT gives Chot, Poy fitting sendoff for Asia Cup after Ginebra romp

CATCHING FIRE. Roger Pogoy erupts for 30 points to lead the way for TNT.

TNT ends the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup with a 14-point win over Ginebra before sending off coach Chot Reyes and Poy Erram to the FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – TNT wrapped up the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup with aplomb after coasting to a 106-92 win over Barangay Ginebra at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 10.

Roger Pogoy erupted for a game-high 30 points to show the way for the Tropang Giga, who gave coach Chot Reyes and big man Poy Erram a fitting sendoff for the FIBA Asia Cup.

Reyes and Erram will fly to Indonesia on Monday to join the national team, which will kick off its Asia Cup campaign against Lebanon on July 13.

Pogoy unloaded 16 points in the first half to help TNT seize a 54-46 halftime advantage before adding another 9 points in the fourth quarter as their lead swelled to as big as 24 points.

Glenn Khobuntin also shone in the final frame, knocking down a trio of three-pointers in the period to give the Tropang Giga their largest cushion at 96-72.

Scoreless in their crushing loss to San Miguel, Khobuntin chalked up 16 points on a 4-of-8 clip from deep to go with 8 rebounds.

Mikey Williams backstopped Pogoy in scoring with 19 points on top of 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Kelly Williams and Kib Montalbo added 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the victory.

Erram put up 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for TNT, which is in the running for a twice-to-beat playoff bonus after chalking up an 8-3 record.

The Gin Kings also spread the wealth with five players finishing in double figures led by 18 points from Ginebra star Japeth Aguilar.

But their slow start in the fourth quarter, which saw the Tropang Giga erect an 18-7 run behind Pogoy and Khobuntin, proved costly as the Gin Kings witnessed their four-game winning streak snapped.

Christian Standhardinger delivered a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, while LA Tenorio posted 15 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Ginebra, which fell to 6-2, also got 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists from reigning MVP Scottie Thompson.

The Scores

TNT 106 – Pogoy 30, M.Williams 19, Khobuntin 16, K.Williams 12, Montalbo 10, Erram 9, Cruz 7, Castro 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Barangay Ginebra 92 – Aguilar 18, Tenorio 15, Standhardinger 15, Tolentino 14, Thompson 13, Pringle 7, Chan 5, Mariano 3, Pinto 2, David 0, Caperal 0, Salado 0.

Quarters: 27-23, 54-46, 78-65, 106-92.

– Rappler.com