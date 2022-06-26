Shaking off rust, Mikey Williams torches Phoenix to stretch TNT win streak

MAIN MAN. Mikey Williams takes charge for a shorthanded TNT side missing several of its key players.

Slowly returning to his deadly form after missing one-third of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations, Mikey Williams tows TNT to its third straight win

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Mikey Williams shook off rust and took over in the fourth quarter to propel TNT to an 87-72 rout of Phoenix in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, June 26.

Slowly returning to his deadly form after missing one-third of the elimination round, Williams uncorked 11 of his 27 points in the final frame as the Tropang Giga pulled away to cruise to their third straight win.

The Fuel Masters trailed by just a single possession early in the fourth period, 61-63, before Williams caught fire with 7 straight points in a 10-0 run that allowed his side to grab a 73-61 advantage.

Williams – who also finished with 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals – knocked down a pair of buckets in the last five minutes as TNT enjoyed a lead as big as 19 points on the way to improving to 5-2.

Roger Pogoy fired 20 points to backstop Williams, while Glenn Khobuntin posted 9 points and 10 rebounds in an increased role following the absence of Troy Rosario, who got sidelined due to an assortment of injuries.

With Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes citing “wear and tear,” Rosario sat out alongside veteran guard Ryan Reyes and young guns Kib Montalbo (groin) and Jaydee Tungcab (knee).

Poy Erram contributed 8 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks for TNT, which outscored Phoenix 44-26 in the last two quarters after being down 43-46 at halftime.

As Williams put the Tropang Giga on his back, Fuel Masters star Matthew Wright failed to rise to the occasion amid the absence of star teammate Jason Perkins (personal reasons).

Wright chalked up just 3 points on a paltry 1-of-11 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists as Phoenix fell to 2-4.

Sean Anthony netted a team-high-tying 13 points on top of 14 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, while Javee Mocon also chalked up a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 87 – M.Williams 27, Pogoy 20, Khobuntin 9, Erram 8, Castro 8, Alejandro 7, Banal 3, K.Williams 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Heruela 1, Cruz 0.

Phoenix 72 – Tio 13, Anthony 13, Mocon 12, Jazul 11, Melecio 6, Manganti 5, Muyang 3, Wright 3, Lalata 2, Garcia 2, Pascual 2, Rios 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 43-46, 62-58, 87-72

– Rappler.com