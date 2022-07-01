Red-hot Mikey Williams torches Terrafirma as TNT locks up quarters berth

VOLUME SCORER. Mikey Williams continues to produce big numbers for TNT since his return.

Mikey Williams posts a season-high in points as TNT cruises to its fifth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup and keeps Terrafirma winless in six games

MANILA, Philippines – TNT rode on a blistering third-quarter run to dispose of Terrafirma, 114-86, and claim its fifth straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 1.

Red-hot guard Mikey Williams unloaded a season-high 31 points on a 6-of-13 clip from deep and anchored their breakaway in the third period as the Tropang Giga officially locked up their playoff berth with a 7-2 card.

This is the 16th straight All-Filipino conference that TNT advanced to the quarterfinals, with the Tropang Giga shaking off the pesky Dyip, who momentarily held the lead before they unraveled in the second half.

Munzon gave Terrafirma a 50-49 edge at the start of the third frame, but Williams connived with Poy Erram for 15 points in a 27-8 blast that left a 76-58 crater for TNT.

The Dyip failed to recover as the Tropang Giga stretched their lead to as big as 33 points in the fourth quarter off an Erram three-pointer, 108-75, with less than five minutes remaining.

Williams also churned out 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Erram also posted a season-high of 18 points to go with 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

Roger Pogoy chimed in 15 points for TNT, Jayjay Alejandro added 11 points, and Jaydee Tungcab put up 10 points, with 7 coming in the final salvo.

Munzon scattered 11 of his team-high 25 points in the second quarter as Terrafirma sliced a 17-point deficit to a whisker going into the break, 48-49.

But the Dyip – who remained winless in six games – failed to keep up with the streaking Tropang Giga and got outscored 65-38 in the last two quarters.

Javi Gomez de Liaño finished with 12 points in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 114 – M. Williams 31, Erram 18, Pogoy 15, Alejandro 11, Tungcab 10, Castro 8, Heruela 6, K. Williams 6, Marcelo 6, Cruz 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Banal 0, Khobuntin 0.

Terrafirma 86 – Munzon 25, Gomez de Liano 12, Tiongson 9, Calvo 9, Gabayni 8, Ramos 6, Mina 6, Camson 6, Cahilig 5, Tumalip 0, Balagasay.

Quarters: 31-14, 49-48, 84-67, 114-86.

