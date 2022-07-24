Meralco on verge of breaking playoff curse vs Ginebra

BREAKTHROUGH. Chris Newsome and Meralco are hell-bent on finally beating Barangay Ginebra in a playoff series.

Meralco takes Game 1 of its best-of-three quarterfinals against Barangay Ginebra to move one win away from securing a semifinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco pushed Barangay Ginebra to the brink of back-to-back quarterfinals exit in the PBA Philippine Cup after coasting to a 93-82 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 24.

The trio of Aaron Black, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi delivered as the Bolts moved one win away from advancing to the semifinals and breaking their playoff curse against the Gin Kings.

Ginebra beat Meralco in all of their past six playoff encounters, including the Governors’ Cup finals last season where the Bolts wasted a 2-1 lead and allowed the Gin Kings to clinch three straight victories for the crown.

But Black, Newsome, and Maliksi took care of business as they all breached double figures in the first half to help Meralco build a 53-43 halftime lead, which grew to as big as 21 points, before the team settled for the 11-point win.

Newsome earned Player of the Game honors with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Black led the Bolts in scoring with a career-high-tying 25 points to go with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Black powered their third-quarter breakaway, scattering 10 points in the period as Meralco savored an 80-62 lead going into the final salvo.

“Everybody knows the history of Meralco-Ginebra, especially the guys who’ve been here at Meralco for a long time,” Newsome said.

“That is definitely something that has been in our heads and that is something that we want to overcome.”

Maliksi posted 17 points and Cliff Hodge added 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Bolts, who have won five of their last six games, including a 17-point rout of Ginebra in the elimination round.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson netted impressive numbers of 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, but the Gin Kings’ tentative showing in the first three quarters proved costly.

The Scores

Meralco 93 – Black 25, Newsome 19, Maliksi 17, Hodge 10, Quinto 9, Almazan 5, Banchero 4, Pascual 4, Johnson 0, Hugnatan 0, Pasaol 0.

Barangay Ginebra 82 – Thompson 29, Standhardinger 12, Chan 11, J.Aguilar 10, Pinto 8, Pringle 6, Mariano 5, Onwubere 1, David 0, Tenorio 0.

Quarters: 32-25, 53-43, 80-62, 93-82.

– Rappler.com