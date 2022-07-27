San Miguel drubs Blackwater by 30 points to nail PBA semis spot with ease

San Miguel proves why it finished the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup as the top seed as Blackwater sees its promising campaign end on a whimper with a sixth straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel once again showcased its vaunted depth to secure its place in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals following a 123-93 rout of Blackwater at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, July 27.

Seven players breached twin digits in scoring for the twice-to-beat Beermen after benefitting from a whopping 33 assists as they barely broke a sweat in eliminating the deflated Bossing.

Joining TNT in the semifinals, top seed San Miguel awaits the winner of the best-of-three quarterfinals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco in the Final Four.

CJ Perez showed the way for the Beermen with 18 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the rout that saw his side fire from all cylinders to build a sizable 32-13 after the opening quarter.

Its confidence crushed after its slow start, Blackwater got buried by as deep as 39 points as its promising campaign ended on a whimper with a sixth straight defeat.

Veteran guard Marcio Lassiter also finished with 18 points on top of 4 rebounds, while Jericho Cruz netted 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in his first game back from health and safety protocols.

Making up for lost time after missing back-to-back games, Cruz helped set the tone for San Miguel with a game-high 12 points in the first half.

Best Player of the Conference frontrunner June Mar Fajardo once again delivered all-around numbers of 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in the blowout.

Vic Manuel and Mo Tautuaa scored 12 points each and combined for 15 rebounds for the Beermen, while Simon Enciso added 11 points on a 3-of-5 clip from long range.

Aside from spreading the wealth, San Miguel also dominated the boards with a 64-42 rebounding discrepancy.

Rookie sensation Ato Ular put up 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bossing, whose campaign crashed and burned after a spectacular 5-1 start.

Baser Amer had 13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Barkley Eboña had 12 points and 9 rebounds in the defeat.

The Scores

San Miguel 123 – Lassiter 18, Perez 18, Cruz 17, Tautuaa 12, Manuel 12, Enciso 11, Fajardo 11, Herndon 9, Brondial 6, Pessumal 5, Zamar 4, Ross 0, Canete 0, Faundo 0.

Blackwater 93 – Ular 15, Amer 13, Ebona 12, Sena 11, Ayonayon 11, Suerte 8, Go 8, Casio 5, McCarthy 5, Publico 5, Dyke 2, Escoto 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 32-13, 63-39, 94-63, 123-93.

– Rappler.com