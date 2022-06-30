Amer clutch as Blackwater escapes Meralco for 3rd straight win

Baser Amer converts on a game-winning basket as Blackwater ties Barangay Ginebra at the No. 2 spot in the Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Baser Amer knocked in the game-winning basket with just 1.2 seconds remaining as the Blackwater Bossing escaped the Meralco Bolts for their third straight win, 90-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, June 30.

Despite struggling all-game long, Amer, who just finished with 6 points, took it upon himself late in the game and converted on a tough fadeaway bank shot over the outstretched arms of Nonoy Baclao to lift Blackwater past his former team Meralco.

Rookie Ato Ular showed the way for the Bossing in the hard-earned victory, tallying a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, while JVee Casio, who also came up huge down the stretch for Blackwater, added 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

With the win, Blackwater improved to 4-1 – tied with Barangay Ginebra at the No. 2 spot, while Meralco, which suffered its second straight loss, dropped to 3-3.

“I told Baser (Amer) before the game, this will be your game, you will beat your former team,” said Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia.

“And he delivered. Even if you ask him, I told him before the game that this is going to be the game that you’re going to win for us,” added Vanguardia of Amer, who shot only 2-of-10 from the field prior to hitting the go-ahead basket.

With the score still knotted at 85-all, Chris Newsome sank two charities to put Meralco up by 2, 87-85.

Casio then responded with a cold-blooded three for Blackwater in the next play, before Newsome once again came up with a crucial hit to give Meralco back the lead, 89-88, with only 10 seconds left.

Amer then delivered when it mattered the most for Blackwater as he sealed the deal in the following possession with the game-winner.

With Meralco on top by 3 points at halftime, 46-43, Blackwater’s offense came alive early in the third quarter to lead by as many as 11 points, 67-56, off a layup by top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who finally made his PBA debut for the Bossing after sustaining a hand injury before the start of the season.

The Bossing, however, failed to protect its double-digit advantage as Meralco ended the third period on a 13-3 run to pull within just one, 69-70, heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Blackwater once again managed to push its advantage to double figures, 83-73, off three free throws by Ular with 5:28 left to play, before Meralco answered with another 10-0 blast to tie the game at 83-all with 2:22 remaining on the clock.

The two squads then exchanged clutch buckets before Amer closed it out for the surprisingly streaking Blackwater.

Rey Suerte added 15 points for the Bossing, while Rashawn Mccarthy chipped in 12 points and 7 assists.

Newsome topscored for the Bolts with 23 points, while Bong Quinto recorded 18 markers, 4 boards, and 8 dimes.

The Scores

Blackwater 90 – Ular 19, Casio 19, Suerte 15, Mccarthy 12, Taha 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 8, Amer 6, Ebona 2, Sena 1, Melton 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Publico 0.

Meralco 89 – Newsome 23, Quinto 18, Banchero 14, Almazan 12, Hodge 6, Caram 6, Baclao 5, Hugnatan 2, Pasaol 2, Jose 1, Black 0.

Quarters: 18-30, 43-46, 70-69, 90-89.

– Rappler.com