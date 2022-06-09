Casio explodes for 22 as Blackwater stuns TNT in PH Cup debut

Jvee Casio turns back the clock as Blackwater opens its campaign in the 47th season on a high note after winning just a single game in the previous season

MANILA, Philippines – JVee Casio was a man on a mission for the Blackwater Bossing as they completed an 85-78 upset against the defending champions TNT Tropang Giga in their PBA Philippine Cup debut at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday, June 9.

The 35-year-old Casio turned back the clock and exploded for 22 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc for the Bossing, who opened up their campaign in the 47th season on a high note after winning just a single game in the previous season.

Baser Amer backstopped Casio with 11 points, while newly acquired big men James Sena and Yousef Taha, as well as rookie Ato Ular all stepped up with 10 markers apiece as they are missing the services of their No. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser due to a finger injury.

After leading by only 2 points, 39-37, at halftime, the Bossing shifted into high gear in the third quarter and outscored the Tropang Giga, 25-16, for a 64-53 advantage heading into the final frame.

TNT, however, managed to crawl back and tie the game at 78-all with just 1:49 left to play, thanks to a huge fourth-quarter outburst by RR Pogoy.

Luckily for Blackwater, Casio took over late and unleashed a personal 7-0 run, including a crucial triple with only 41 seconds remaining, which put the Tropang Giga away for good.

Pogoy finished with a game-high 32 points, while Jayson Castro and Poy Erram chipped in 10 points each for the Tropang Giga, who failed to ride on the momentum of their opening-day win and moved down to 1-1.

The Scores

Blackwater 85 – Casio 22, Amer 11, Ular 10, Sena 10, Taha 10, Suerte 8, Ebona 7, McCarthy 4, Torralba 3, Melton 0, Dyke 0.

TNT 78 – Pogoy 32, Erram 10, Castro 10, Rosario 9, Alejandro 7, Khobuntin 4, Reyes 2, Montalbo 2, Rosser 2, Tungcab 0, Marcelo 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 15-17, 39-37, 64-53, 85-78.

– Rappler.com