Ilagan clutch as Converge turns back Magnolia for breakthrough PBA win

RK Ilagan refuses to let Converge suffer another heartbreak as he drains two clutch triples in regulation and overtime

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – RK Ilagan saved the day as Converge picked up its first win in PBA history after a feisty 89-82 victory over Magnolia in the Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, June 10.

Ilagan forged an extra period with a clutch triple late in regulation and opened overtime with another booming trey to help the FiberXers complete their comeback from 20 points down for the breakthrough win.

Taking over the Alaska franchise at the end of last season, Converge fell short of a triumphant PBA debut when it absorbed a 77-79 loss to Rain or Shine last June 5.

But Ilagan – who finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals – refused to let his side suffer another heartbreak.

The sophomore guard knotted the score at 82-82 with a booming three-pointer with 3.6 ticks left in the fourth quarter and drained another long bomb as the FiberXers blanked the Hotshots in the extra period.

The Scores

Converge 89 – Teng 19, Ilagan 14, Ahanmisi 14, Adamos 10, Arana 9, DiGregorio 7, Tolomia 6, Murrell 4, Bulanadi 3, Racal 3, Browne 0, Hill 0, Ambohot 0, Stockton 0, Lojera 0.

Magnolia 82 – Sangalang 22, Jalalon 13, Abueva 13, Ahanmisi 12, Dela Rosa 10, Barroca 4, Wong 4, Zaldivar 4, Reavis 0, Corpuz 0.

Quarters: 11-16, 35-47, 58-65, 82-82 (reg.), 89-82 (OT).

