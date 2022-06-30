Oftana tows NLEX past Phoenix in overtime

Sophomore swingman Calvin Oftana comes up big down the stretch as NLEX holds off Phoenix for its second straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Oftana took over for the NLEX Road Warriors down the stretch as they overcame a gritty challenge by the Phoenix Fuel Masters with a 114-108 overtime win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, June 30.

Oftana, the sophomore swingman, poured in 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime, including the clutch three-pointer with just two seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 103-all.

The former San Beda Red Lion Oftana also tallied a team-high 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for NLEX, which captured its second straight win and moved up to 4-2 in the standings.

Coming off a blowout win over Meralco in its previous outing, NLEX got off to a blistering start and led Phoenix by 16 points, 23-7, at the end of the first quarter.

Luckily for the Fuel Masters, their offense came alive in the second period, trimming the Road Warriors’ lead to just 4 points at the half, 47-43.

It was a back-and-forth shootout between both teams all throughout the second half and with Phoenix on top by 5, 102-97, off a Matthew Wright basket with 18 seconds left in the payoff period, Oftana quickly answered with a triple to cut the deficit back to just a single possession, 102-100.

Phoenix’s Larry Muyang then went 1-of-2 from the foul line in the next play, before Oftana knocked down another long bomb, which sent the game into overtime.

In the extra period, with the Fuel Masters trailing by just 1 point, 108-109, JR Quiñahan converted on his own cold-blooded three-pointer with 27 seconds left to extend the Road Warriors’ lead to a two-possession game, 112-108, and crush any hopes of a Fuel Masters upset.

Quiñahan backstopped Oftana with 21 points, while Kevin Alas and Don Trollano contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Wright, who fouled out in the opening seconds of overtime, finished with 19 points and 8 assists, while rookie Tyler Tio scored 18 points in the losing effort as the Fuel Masters absorbed their third straight defeat and dropped to 2-5.

The Scores

NLEX 114 – Oftana 22, Quinahan 21, Alas 18, Trollano 17, Chua 12, Rosales 9, Miranda 5, Semerad 4, Ighalo 2, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 2, Fonacier 0.

Phoenix 108 – Wright 19, Tio 18, Anthony 17, Muyang 17, Jazul 12, Mocon 8, Manganti 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 4, Rios 3, Robles 2, Porter 0, Lalata 0.

Quarters: 23-7, 47-43, 72-70, 103-103 (reg.), 114-108 (OT).

– Rappler.com