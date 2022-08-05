Magnolia outlasts Mikey Williams’ explosion, ties TNT in semis duel

LEADING SCORER. Mark Barroca topscores for Magnolia in its series-tying win over TNT.

Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang show the way as Magnolia levels its best-of-seven semifinals series against TNT at 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia survived Mikey Williams’ second-half eruption to hack out a 92-88 win against TNT and even their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 5.

Williams unloaded 25 of his 28 points in the last two quarters as the Tropang Giga stormed back from a 19-point deficit, but the Hotshots held on to level the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Mark Barroca churned out a team-high 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for Magnolia, including a couple of crucial shots that gave his side some breathing room to outlast TNT.

Sizzling for 14 points in the fourth quarter alone, Williams drained back-to-back triples to trim their deficit to 84-88 before Kelly Williams sank another trey to pull the Tropang Giga within a possession, 88-90, with three ticks left.

TNT star Roger Pogoy stole the ball off a Hotshots inbound play, but the referees caught him stepping out of bounds, allowing Magnolia to regain the possession.

Sent to the line after being fouled, Barroca made it a three-point lead for the Hotshots by splitting his foul shots before Calvin Abueva settled the final tally with another free throw.

Ian Sangalang backstopped Barroca with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Abueva delivered 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Paul Lee added 10 points and 2 steals for Magnolia, which dealt the Tropang Giga just their second loss in the last 10 games.

Jayson Castro finished with 17 points – 13 coming in the fourth quarter – to go with 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Pogoy added 11 points.

The Scores

Magnolia 92 – Barroca 22, Sangalang 20, Abueva 18, Lee 10, Reavis 9, Wong 5, Jalalon 4, Dela Rosa 2, Laput 2, Dionisio 0

TNT 88 – M. Williams 28, Castro 17, Erram 13, Pogoy 11, Rosario 10, K. Williams 6, Montalbo 3, Khobuntin 0, Alejandro 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 18-12, 39-29, 69-58, 92-88.

– Rappler.com