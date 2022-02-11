With Paul Harris still recovering, Phoenix brings in Dominique Sutton

VETERAN IMPORT. Phoenix acquires the services of Dominique Sutton in the middle of the PBA Governors' Cup.

Dominique Sutton returns to the PBA after previous stints with Air21 and GlobalPort

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix will be reinforced by a different import in the PBA Governors’ Cup for the meantime as Paul Harris continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Fuel Masters announced on Friday, February 11, that they are bringing in Dominique Sutton, who is expected to play in their game against the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday.

Sutton, 35, is no stranger to the PBA.

The veteran import suited up for Air21 in 2014 and saw action for GlobalPort in 2016.

Sutton, who last played for Al-Ahli in the Bahraini Premier League, comes in for a Phoenix squad that went 3-2 in its first five games with Harris.

Harris sustained his injury during the Fuel Masters’ Christmas shocker of erstwhile unbeaten NLEX.

With Harris yet to fully recuperate, Phoenix initially tapped the services of former San Beda Red Lions big man Donald Tankoua as a “short-term substitute” prior to signing Sutton.

Already without Harris, the Fuel Masters have a lot of adjusting to do as they also lost star point guard Chris Banchero to Meralco in free agency. – Rappler.com