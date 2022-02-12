Phoenix import Paul Harris flies home, but vows, ‘I will be back’

THANKFUL. Paul Harris remains grateful that he managed to play in the Philippines again.

Phoenix makes the 'hard decision' of sending Paul Harris home with his recovery from a hamstring injury taking longer than expected

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Harris will no longer reinforce Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup as he returned home to the United States.

Fuel Masters team manager Paolo Bugia said on Saturday, February 12, the team needed to make the “hard decision” of sending Harris home with his recovery from a hamstring injury taking longer than expected.

With Harris out, Phoenix already brought in Dominique Sutton, who will serve as the Fuel Masters’ import for the rest of the conference.

Despite seeing his PBA comeback cut short by an injury, Harris remained grateful that he managed to play in the Philippines again after five years.

“Special thank you to the Phoenix management, coaching staff for just giving me an opportunity to come back to the Philippines. Forever thank you for that,” Harris said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Thank you to my teammates for embracing me from Day 1. We jelled right away. I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward.”

“Thank you to the fans, no matter if you were cheering for me or against me. The fans in the PBA are the best in the world. I love you guys.”

Harris first saw action in the PBA in 2011 Commissioner’s Cup, powering TNT to its first import conference title in franchise history.

After two more stints with TNT in 2012 and 2014, Harris got tapped to suit up for Barangay Ginebra in the 2016 Governors’ Cup but saw action in just one game no thanks to a thumb injury.

His dream of a PBA return turned into a reality when the Fuel Masters acquired his services for the Governors’ Cup this season.

“Thank you to the Man Above for answering my prayers and allowing me to come back and experience this joy and love that I have here in the Philippines. It will always have a special place in my heart,” Harris said.

“I will be back.”

Harris helped lead Phoenix win three of its first five games with averages of 17.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.6 assists before getting hurt on Christmas Day in an upset victory over erstwhile unbeaten NLEX.

“Great player and even better person,” Bugia said about Harris. “A hard worker and mature leader, he is a big part of the way we are playing so far this conference.” – Rappler.com