Phoenix star Jason Perkins gets season-ending knee surgery

Hard-luck Phoenix loses top star Jason Perkins to season-ending knee surgery shortly after veteran gunner Matthew Wright jumps ship to the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters are set for a huge uphill climb in the next two conferences of PBA Season 47 as star forward Jason Perkins underwent season-ending knee surgery on Thursday, September 8.

Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson confirmed the development shortly after saying that the team is planning to trade guard Aljun Melecio and big man Kris Porter to Converge for center Ben Adamos and rookie Kurt Lojera.

Already gearing up for the rest of the season without Japan-bound top gunner Matthew Wright, Perkins’ loss means that Phoenix is looking at least 30 points per game lost from just those two stars’ combined production.

Perkins is coming off a stellar Philippine Cup run where he averaged 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.8 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Wright normed 15.0 points, 5.9 dimes, and 5.1 boards in his swan song conference before jumping ship to the Japan B. League with the Kyoto Hannaryz.

Now expected to step up for the rebuilding Fuel Masters are former Rain or Shine star Javee Mocon, veterans Sean Anthony and RJ Jazul, fast-rising rookie sniper Tyler Tio, and former collegiate standouts like Sean Manganti, Encho Serrano and Larry Muyang.

Phoenix is coming off a forgettable 3-8 finish in the All-Filpino Cup – only good for 11th place in the 12-team league. – Rappler.com