PBA fines Pido Jarencio for confronting Ariel Vanguardia

ACCEPTANCE. Pido Jarencio says he accepts any punishment from the PBA.

The PBA slaps a P20,000 fine on NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio for physical contact after he bumped Blackwater mentor Ariel Vanguardia at the end of their Philippine Cup clash

MANILA, Philippines – The endgame behavior of NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio will not go unpunished.

The PBA slapped a P20,000 fine on Jarencio for physical contact after he bumped Blackwater mentor Ariel Vanguardia at the end of their Philippine Cup clash on Saturday, June 18.

Jarencio confronted Vanguardia and needed to be held back after the Bossing called time with 6.6 seconds left even with the outcome already beyond doubt in their 97-90 victory.

Blackwater did not take a shot in the final possession, much to the annoyance of the Batang Pier tactician.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he met with both coaches to settle the issue.

“I talked to coach Pido, he said, ‘Comm, I will accept any punishment you will give me.’ I told him I do not want it to happen again,” said Marcial in a mix of Filipino and English.

The PBA did not penalize Vanguardia. – Rappler.com