J&T Express joins the PBA 3x3 for its second season

J&T Express evolves from longtime PBA partner company to new PBA 3x3 team in the league's upcoming second season first conference on Saturday, September 10

MANILA, Philippines – Former 3×3 national team Marvin Hayes and ex-UST star Jeric Teng are set to lead J&T Express, the newest team joining the growing PBA 3×3 league for its second season.

Joining Hayes and Teng are former Meralco 3×3 gunner Joseph Sedurifa, NU alumnus Robin Rono, Fil-Am big man Keith Datu from Chico State, California, and playing coach Ryan Monteclaro.

“We’re excited to represent J&T Express in the PBA 3×3 and we believe that we have put up a competitive team which can challenge the best squads out there,” Monteclaro said.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re ready and we’re embracing it.”

Hoping to be an immediate contender in the franchise’s first conference starting on Saturday, September 10, J&T Express Philippines vice president Zoe Chi is elated to transform the company’s long-standing partnership with the PBA into another mutually beneficial undertaking.

“We’re honored to put up our own team in the PBA 3×3 arena. We feel that this endeavor will only extend our reach and we thank the PBA for welcoming J&T Express with open arms into the PBA family,” she said.

J&T joins San Miguel Corporation teams Ginebra, Purefoods, and San Miguel, Manny V. Pangilinan teams Cavitex, Meralco, and TNT, Blackwater, NorthPort, Pioneer Elasto Seal, Platinum Karaoke, and Terrafirma to complete the 12-team cast for the season. – Rappler.com