PBA fines 10 players for ‘ligang labas’ involvement

Magnolia's Jio Jalalon draws the stiffest penalty as the PBA sanctions 10 players from six teams for playing in bush leagues

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has dropped the hammer on 10 players for participating in different ligang labas (bush league) games, the league announced on Wednesday, May 3.

Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon drew the stiffest penalty at P100,000, since it was his second infraction, with the guard being fined and suspended by the Hotshots earlier on.

Jalalon’s first case was on February 22, 2020, when he and then-Alaska Ace Vic Manuel participated in an unsanctioned game along with the then-suspended Calvin Abueva in Laguna.

Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and JR Quiñahan of NLEX, were each slapped with a P50,000 fine on top of a P20,000 penalty as the two were also involved in a brawl in an outside league in Catmon, Cebu recently.

Belga’s teammate Rey Nambatac was similarly fined P50,000 for his actions, as the two were also earlier sanctioned by Elasto Painters management.

Aside from Nambatac, Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito saw his bank account go P50,000 lighter, along with Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi of San Miguel, Alec Stockton and Barkley Eboña of Converge, and Arwind Santos of NorthPort.

The league made the decision after PBA commissioner Willie Marcial met with the players at the league office in Libis, Quezon City.

Nambatac and Santos failed to attend due to family obligations, with Marcial talking to them over the phone.

Marcial reminded the 10 of their responsibilities to their mother clubs, having signed a Uniform Player’s Contract (UPC), which explicitly bans such activities without consent. – Rappler.com