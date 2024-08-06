PBA pleads patience from fans amid 4-point line experiment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The PBA opts to lean on a wait-and-see approach as the pro league introduces the four-point line despite the fans' mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines – Not a permanent rule just yet.

The PBA clarified that the four-point line, which will be introduced for its 49th season amid mixed reactions, will be merely an experimental this season.

“We will see if it will be successful. If yes, it will be used moving forward. If not, let’s see what can we do more,” league commissioner Willie Marcial told reporters during the PBA Media Day at Le Parc in Parañaque on Monday, August 5.

“During the All-Star, it was successful, but we have to know if the success will translate to the upcoming season, because we saw how people enjoyed the shot during the All-Star game, where (Robert) Bolick had a five-point play…But we will see this innovation,” he added.

The league set the four-pointer at 27 feet, much to the chagrin and mockery of others, and praise of some.

Several coaches reportedly balked at the idea, most notably Rain or Shine mentor Yeng Guiao, as they were not consulted, while he agreed with Ginebra tactician Tim Cone saying that the move could make the oldest pro league in Asia either as innovators or idiots.

Marcial clarified that while he understands the apprehension of many, all the league wants is a chance to see either the success or failure of the novel rule.

According to the commissioner, the league’s meeting with the 12 team governors in Japan had no one objecting as all teams voted in favor of introducing the move.

“We think that it is a nice innovation but we understand that many coaches do not want it, because they haven’t tried it yet, but let’s try it first, to see if it’s beneficial or detrimental to the league,” remarked Marcial.

New venue search continues

As plans to find a permanent playing venue for the league was revived recently, Marcial bared that the league aims to build its new home within Metro Manila, although it has been increasingly difficult to find parcels of land big enough to fit the proposed multi-purpose arena.

“As long as it is in Metro Manila. We’re looking at three venues, but it still depends as the price of land is pretty expensive In Metro Manila, so let’s see how we can strike a deal,” explained Marcial as he pointed out some areas in Makati, Quezon City, and Parañaque.

“We want to build restaurants, and even a hotel, much like how it is in Cubao (with the Araneta Coliseum),” he continued, admitting that the cost of building the facility would amount to billions of pesos.

The league first floated the idea during the term of ex-commissioner Noli Eala in 2006, but did not reach the Board of Governors. However, the league was almost close to approving a deal under commissioner Chito Salud, but did not materialize.

The proposed facility, which is set to target to seat around 8,000 to 10,000 spectators, will also be open to hosting non-PBA events, per Marcial.

If approved by the Board of Governors, the PBA looks to hold a groundbreaking ceremony before the league celebrates its 50th anniversary on April 9, 2025.

During the late 1980s through the 1990s, the PBA called the ULTRA (now PhilSports Arena) in Pasig as its home, before moving to the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

In recent years, the league bounced around in various venues such as the Mall of Asia Arena, Araneta Coliseum, PhilSports, Ninoy Aquino Stadium, and the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The PBA set attendance records at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, holding some of the league’s Finals games, which incidentally featured crowd favorites Ginebra against Meralco and guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Meanwhile, the league will open Season 49 with the Governors’ Cup on August 18 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com