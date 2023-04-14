Upset Poy Erram claims fan insulted his family in Game 3 loss

TNT big man Poy Erram says getting heckled comes with the job but draws the line at fans verbally attacking his loved ones

MANILA, Philippines – TNT big man Poy Erram turned emotional after claiming that a fan spoke ill of his family during their Game 3 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Friday, April 14.

Erram said he understands getting heckled comes with the job but drew the line at fans verbally attacking his loved ones.

“I’m a basketball player, but I’m also human,” said Erram in Filipino. “If they want to disrespect me, I’m okay with that.”

“I just laugh it off when people insult me. I have no problem with that as long as they leave my parents, my children, and my wife out of it.”

Erram admitted it nearly turned ugly after learning that a fan targeted his mother, who suffered a stroke and is currently recovering in the United States.

“If I knew who the fan was, I was ready to fight,” said the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“That is my family. I draw strength from my family. I play for my family. And then you’re just going to disrespect my family?”

“I’m okay even if they insult me, but they should keep my parents, my children, and my wife out of it because I’m willing to fight to death.”

Erram added the league should take action to protect its players after approaching the technical committee to determine the identity of the culprit but to no avail.

“It is a bad look for the league if it does not do something about this. What if it happens to another player? It might be okay for other players but not for me,” he said.

Erram has been criticized for his physical play after fouling out in the fourth quarter of their 102-90 defeat in Game 1, picking up his final foul in a play where he appeared to pinch Christian Standhardinger on the back.

He then incurred a technical foul on Standhardinger early in Game 2.

But the 6-foot-8 center turned in his best performance in the finals with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in Game 3, albeit in a 117-103 loss that gave the Gin Kings a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Erram and the Tropang Giga shoot for the equalizer in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 16. – Rappler.com