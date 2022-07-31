PBA slaps Caperal with flagrant foul for elbowing Newsome in quarters clash

PUNISHED. Prince Caperal does not go scot-free.

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA slapped Barangay Ginebra big man Chris Caperal a flagrant foul penalty 1 for elbowing Meralco guard Chris Newsome in Game 2 of their Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Caperal elbowed Newsome on the back of the head in the second quarter of the Gin Kings’ series-tying 94-87 win over the Bolts on Friday, July 29.

The referees initially missed the incident, but the PBA decided to punish Caperal after reviewing the game tape.

A flagrant foul penalty 1 usually comes with a fine of P5,000.

Before the PBA decision, Newsome posted a spliced video of the elbow hit on Twitter.

“Privilege making people brave! Beware of fake tough guys everywhere!” Newsome wrote in separate tweet, presumably referring to Caperal.

The PBA also suspended referee Janine Nicandro for one game following the non-call.

Ginebra and Meralco face off in the sudden death of their best-of-three affair on Sunday, July 31. – Rappler.com