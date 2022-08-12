Prince Ibeh comes back as NorthPort eyes PBA playoff return

FAMILIAR FACE. Prince Ibeh returns for NorthPort duty three years since his first PBA stint.

NorthPort brings back big man Prince Ibeh as its import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort turns to a familiar figure in its bid to turn its fortunes around in the PBA.

The Batang Pier will bring back British-Rwandan big man Prince Ibeh as their import for the Commissioner’s Cup as they eye a quarterfinal berth after missing the playoffs in the last two conferences.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed the development.

Ibeh saw action for the Batang Pier in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup, helping the team compile a 9-2 record in the elimination round for the second seed.

He averaged 13.7 points, 15.9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 1.3 steals as he provided the squad much-needed inside defense and rebounding.

NorthPort, however, squandered a twice-to-beat advantage and fell prey to Chris McCollough and eventual champion San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Other imports who are confirmed for the Commissioner’s Cup are Meralco’s Johnny O’Bryant III and Blackwater’s Cameron Krutwig.

A former NBA player, O’Bryant saw action for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Charlotte Hornets, while Krutwig last played for the Antwerp Giants in Belgium. – Rappler.com