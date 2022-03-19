PBA
Ginebra clobbers stunned TNT by 20 points to gain PBA semis spot

LA Tenorio leads Ginebra's same set of suspects as the Gin Kings disarm TNT of its twice-to-beat advantage

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage and stunned TNT, 115-95, to earn its semifinal berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 19.

Justin Brownlee impressed across the board with 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists as the same suspects from the Gin Kings’ inspired Game 1 victory proved to be a thorn in the side of the Tropang Giga anew.

Scottie Thompson once again shone for Ginebra with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Japeth Aguilar punished TNT with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

It was LA Tenorio, though, who ended up as the big difference maker for the Gin Kings as he churned out 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists after finishing with only 7 points in the quarterfinal opener.

The Scores

Ginebra 115 – Brownlee 29, Aguilar 26, Tenorio 22, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 10, Pinto 7, Chan 4, Ayaay 0, Enriquez 0, Caperal 0.

TNT 95 – M. Williams 17, Gilmore 14, Castro 12, Erram 11, K. Williams 10, Pogoy 9, Rosario 7, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 4, Cruz 3, Reyes 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 25-29, 59-48, 96-74, 115-95.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
