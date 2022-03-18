Top seed Magnolia tramples Phoenix by 39 to reach PBA semis

BALANCED. Calvin Abueva and seven other Magnolia players score in double figures in the blowout win.

Twice-to-beat Magnolia earns its PBA Governors' Cup semifinal berth with ease after dominating Phoenix from start to finish

MANILA, Philippines – If there are still any doubts why Magnolia ended the PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations as the top seed, its 39-point mauling of Phoenix should be enough validation.

The twice-to-beat Hotshots earned their semifinal berth with ease after humiliating the Fuel Masters from start to finish en route to a 127-88 beating at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 18.

Paul Lee led eight players in double figures with 25 points as Magnolia enjoyed a lead as big as 45 points in eliminating No. 8 Phoenix and setting up a best-of-five semifinals duel with Meralco.

Setting the tone in the blowout, Lee caught fire with 20 points in the first half to key the Hotshots to a sizable 66-46 advantage and they never looked back by outscoring the Fuel Masters 61-42 in the last two quarters.

Mark Barroca churned out 18 points and 7 assists to backstop Lee, Jio Jalalon produced 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, while import Mike Harris chalked up 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

Returning from a month-long absence caused by a calf injury, Calvin Abueva made his presence felt for Magnolia with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com