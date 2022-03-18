PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Top seed Magnolia tramples Phoenix by 39 to reach PBA semis

Delfin Dioquino
BALANCED. Calvin Abueva and seven other Magnolia players score in double figures in the blowout win.

PBA Images

Twice-to-beat Magnolia earns its PBA Governors' Cup semifinal berth with ease after dominating Phoenix from start to finish

MANILA, Philippines – If there are still any doubts why Magnolia ended the PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations as the top seed, its 39-point mauling of Phoenix should be enough validation.

The twice-to-beat Hotshots earned their semifinal berth with ease after humiliating the Fuel Masters from start to finish en route to a 127-88 beating at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 18.

Paul Lee led eight players in double figures with 25 points as Magnolia enjoyed a lead as big as 45 points in eliminating No. 8 Phoenix and setting up a best-of-five semifinals duel with Meralco.

Setting the tone in the blowout, Lee caught fire with 20 points in the first half to key the Hotshots to a sizable 66-46 advantage and they never looked back by outscoring the Fuel Masters 61-42 in the last two quarters.

Mark Barroca churned out 18 points and 7 assists to backstop Lee, Jio Jalalon produced 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, while import Mike Harris chalked up 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

Returning from a month-long absence caused by a calf injury, Calvin Abueva made his presence felt for Magnolia with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
