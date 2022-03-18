Meralco exacts revenge on San Miguel to punch PBA semis ticket

Enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, Meralco becomes the first team to reach the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals after dispatching San Miguel in just one game

MANILA, Philippines – There were no blown leads this time.

Meralco redeemed itself from its collapse against San Miguel as the Bolts exacted revenge on the Beermen, 100-85, to barge into the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 18.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, Meralco built a lead as big as 21 points and held off San Miguel in the final quarter to become the first team to reach the final four.

Tony Bishop electrified the Bolts with 32 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks – doing most of his damage in the third quarter where he unloaded 18 points to help give his side a 79-61 cushion.

Erupting for 57 points in their sterling win over Meralco in the eliminations where they stormed back from a 26-point deficit, Beermen import Shabazz Muhammad bled for his production and tallied just 24 points in the the loss. – Rappler.com