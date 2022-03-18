PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Meralco exacts revenge on San Miguel to punch PBA semis ticket

Delfin Dioquino
IMPORT NUMBERS. Tony Bishop electrifies Meralco with a 32-point double-double against San Miguel.

Enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, Meralco becomes the first team to reach the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals after dispatching San Miguel in just one game

MANILA, Philippines – There were no blown leads this time.

Meralco redeemed itself from its collapse against San Miguel as the Bolts exacted revenge on the Beermen, 100-85, to barge into the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 18.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, Meralco built a lead as big as 21 points and held off San Miguel in the final quarter to become the first team to reach the final four.

Tony Bishop electrified the Bolts with 32 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks – doing most of his damage in the third quarter where he unloaded 18 points to help give his side a 79-61 cushion.

Erupting for 57 points in their sterling win over Meralco in the eliminations where they stormed back from a 26-point deficit, Beermen import Shabazz Muhammad bled for his production and tallied just 24 points in the the loss. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
