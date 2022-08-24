Former NBA player Quincy Miller out to make statement as Converge import

NBA PRODUCT. Quincy Miller spent his first two NBA seasons with the Nuggets.

Quincy Miller, who played for the Nuggets, Pistons, and Kings in the NBA, reinforces Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Quincy Miller will go down in PBA history as the first import to don the Converge colors and he is out to make a statement.

The former NBA player arrived in the country on Tuesday, August 23, as he reinforces the FiberXers for the Commissioner’s Cup in September.

“I’m really excited to play, gain experience in Asian basketball and the PBA, and hopefully just make a statement here,” said Miller.

Selected 38th overall in 2012 NBA Draft, the 29-year-old big man played two seasons for the Denver Nuggets, seeing action in 59 games with 16 starts.

He also suited up for the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons.

Miller put up NBA averages of 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 69 games before he pursued an overseas career that took him to Serbia, Israel, Germany, Taiwan, and Portugal.

“I’m positive I can bring both versatility and excitement to the team,” Miller said.

“I make it a point to always have fun out there and I’m sure my hunger matched with the drive these young guys have will be nothing short of good.”

Expectations are high for Miller, who won championships in the ABA League in Europe, Basketball League of Serbia, and Israeli Basketball State Cup.

His individual accolades include All EuroLeague Second Team and NBA D-League All-Star selections.

“I’ve seen him play and I believe he is going to fit very well into our system in terms of offense. At the end of the day, our goal is to win the championship,” said newly appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo.

The Commissioner’s Cup will tip off on September 21. – Rappler.com