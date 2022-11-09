Converge import Quincy Miller ‘willing to do anything’ to play for Gilas Pilipinas

MAIN MAN. Quincy Miller has been the prominent figure as Converge rides on a six-game winning streak.

'I think the Philippines is my favorite place that I've been overseas,' says Quincy Miller as he continues to prove his worth after offering Gilas Pilipinas his services

MANILA, Philippines – As far his aspirations to become Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player are concerned, Quincy Miller continues to make a strong case.

The former NBA player exploded for a PBA career-high 46 points as Converge extended its winning streak in the Commissioner’s Cup to six straight games following a 132-127 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday, November 9.

He also chalked up 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals to put together his best game in a FiberXers uniform – a scintillating performance that came just a week after Miller offered the national team his services.

“I think the Philippines is my favorite place that I’ve been overseas. Just the people, the culture,” said the 29-year-old forward.

“There’s nothing that I don’t like about the Philippines and I would love to represent you guys in a national game and actually become a Filipino one day, perhaps. But I’m not pressed, I’m just a fan of you guys. That’s all.”

Miller caught a glimpse of what it is like to don the national colors when he witnessed Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson see action in his first home game for Gilas Pilipinas last August.

Nearly 20,000 fans came to watch Clarkson and the rest of the squad at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the Philippines coasting to a 38-point drubbing of Saudi Arabia in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

As Miller eventually played in the PBA, his desire to represent the country grew stronger.

“I just loved the energy,” Miller said. “I love the people, and once I saw what’s going on in the country, I loved it even more.”

Miller, however, has to wait in line as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas eyes Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee and TNT reinforcement Cameron Oliver for naturalization.

On top of that, his own naturalization will be a tedious process.

But Miller said he is ready to go all through the trouble to suit up for the Philippines.

“I’m willing to do anything to play for the national team,” said Miller, who is averaging 32 points, 16 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.1 blocks, and 1.8 steals.

For now, though, Miller is focused on his stint with Converge, which now sits at second place in the standings with a 7-2 record. – Rappler.com