Rain or Shine sets modest goal as tough foes await in Jones Cup

Rain or Shine braces for ‘taller, quicker’ opponents in the William Jones Cup in Taipei

MANILA, Philippines – The national teams of three top Middle East nations and the region’s top ball clubs headline the tough field in the 42nd William Jones Cup in Taipei.

So the Rain or Shine players know they got their work cut out for them when the nine-day tourney rolls off on Saturday, August 12.

American import Nick Evans and Gilas Pilipinas’ Ange Kouame reinforce the squad with the young core of Rey Nambatac, Anton Asistio, Santi Santillan, Andrei Caracut, Gian Mamuyac, and Shaun Ildefonso.

Veterans Gabe Norwood, Jewel Ponferrada, and Beau Belga are still expected to provide leadership along with guys like Jhonard Clarito, Mac Belo, Nick Demusis and Mark Borboran.

“We will be up against some very tough teams, taller and quicker, even national teams,” said Rain or Shine team governor Mert Mondragon.

“We are not promising anything but I’m sure that our guys will not back down from a challenge and will fight to represent the PBA, and the country well.”

The Yeng Guiao-mentored squad kicks off its campaign against host Chinese Taipei for their first two games – Team A on August 12 and Team B the next day.

Rain or Shine then locks horns with the national teams of United Arab Emirates on August 14, Qatar on August 15, and Iran on August 16.

The Elasto Painters take on Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC on August 17, before closing out their campaign against the Japan U22 national team on August 19, and the US NCAA UC Irvines on August 20. – Rappler.com