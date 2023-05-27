Rain or Shine still in process of signing Mac Belo

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao says the Elasto Painters will give Mac Belo a shot to turn his PBA career around

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao expects Mac Belo to become an official member of the Elasto Painters anytime soon.

Belo has yet to sign a contract with Rain or Shine as the team played without the former FEU standout who it recently acquired from a trade with Meralco in its 117-93 win over NLEX in the PBA On Tour on Friday, May 27.

“We’re still talking to him. We only acquired the rights to him, he has no live contract,” said Guiao. “We’re in the process of negotiating his contract.”

Guiao, though, is confident that Belo – shipped by the Bolts in a one-for-one trade for Norbert Torres – will eventually ink a deal with the Elasto Painters.

“Probably by next week, we’ll finish our talks. We’ll see,” said Guiao.

A part of the special Gilas Pilipinas draft in 2016, Belo played for Blackwater and Meralco in his first six seasons in the PBA.

The past season, however, saw the Cotabato native ride the bench as he played just nine games for the Bolts and averaged under four minutes.

Guiao said Belo will be given a shot to turn his career around at Rain or Shine.

“We will give him a chance, we will give him the opportunity to revive his career, to gain his confidence. The rest is on him,” said Guiao. – Rappler.com