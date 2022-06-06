Rain or Shine trading Javee Mocon to Phoenix

Javee Mocon, a four-time NCAA champion with San Beda, toiled for three years with the Elasto Painters

MANILA, Philippines – Javee Mocon is set to bid Rain or Shine goodbye.

The Elasto Painters look to trade Mocon to the Phoenix Fuel Masters for Nick Demusis, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round selection after the two sides failed to agree on a contract.

Rain or Shine consultant Caloy Garcia on Monday, June 6, confirmed the deal, which is still pending approval from the PBA.

A four-time NCAA champion with San Beda, Mocon got picked sixth overall by Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Draft.

Mocon made the All-Rookie Team and helped the Elasto Painters reach the playoffs four times over his three-year stint with the team.

He averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals last season, which saw Rain or Shine advance to the quarterfinals in the Philippine Cup and miss the playoffs in the Governors’ Cup.

Mocon, though, did not suit up as the Elasto Painters hacked out a 79-77 win over the debuting Converge FiberXers in their season-opening game. – Rappler.com