Rain or Shine flies Philippine flag in Jones Cup return from 3-year hiatus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG GAME. Gian Mamuyac rises to the occasion for a Rain or Shine side desperate for a win.

Rising Rain or Shine stars like Gian Mamuyac, Anton Asistio, and Santi Santillan lead the country's first Jones Cup campaign since 2020

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are back to test international basketball waters as the Philippine representatives in the upcoming 2023 William Jones Cup this August 12 to 20 in Taipei, Taiwan.

This marks the franchise’s first foray in overseas competition since representing the country in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. This will also be the first Jones Cup offering after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Headlining the young Rain or Shine roster are rising stars like Gian Mamuyac, Santi Santillan, Anton Asistio, Andrei Caracut, and Shaun Ildefonso, who are set to play alongside top veteran Rey Nambatac.

Also still with the squad providing toughness and leadership are scrappers Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood – the two remaining players from the Painters’ Asian Games squad notable for the first Gilas Pilipinas appearance of NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

“We are honored not just to represent the PBA, but also the country in the Jones Cup. The high level competition will also help us to better prepare for the upcoming PBA season,” said Rain or Shine board governor and team manager Mert Mondragon.

“We will give it our best shot and hope to bring honor to the country.”

Rain or Shine aims to win the Philippines’ seventh Jones Cup title. The last time a Philippine team dominated the Jones Cup was when Mighty Sports cruised to a tournament sweep in 2019 after its first championship in 2016.

The Philippines first won in 1981 with Northern Cement, then again in 1985 with San Miguel Beer. The Philippine Centennial team then ended a decade-long drought in 1998, before Gilas Pilipinas copped title No. 4 in 2012. – Rappler.com