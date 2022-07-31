Unlikely hero Almazan to the rescue as Meralco breaks Ginebra curse

CLUTCH. Raymond Almazan comes through down the stretch for Meralco.

Raymond Almazan sinks arguably the most important basket of his career with Meralco as they beat Barangay Ginebra for the first time in a playoff series

MANILA, Philippines – It was go big or go home for Raymond Almazan.

Almazan sank arguably the most important basket of his career with Meralco in a 106-104 triumph that eliminated Barangay Ginebra from the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs on Sunday, July 31.

With the Bolts trailing 103-104 after leading by as many as 21 points, Almazan took matters in his hands and drained a triple with a minute left that gave his side the upper hand, and ultimately, the victory.

The shot came as a surprise considering Almazan has taken only 8 three-point attempts this conference, but the veteran big man had no reservations in letting it fly.

“I had no doubts because my teammates were telling me, ‘Let’s go, Raymond!’ because I was struggling from the first to the third quarter,” said Almazan, who finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

“If it falls, it falls. When I released the shot, I asked God to give it to me as a present because it is my birthday on Tuesday.”

The win marked the first time Meralco defeated the Gin Kings in a playoff series, with Ginebra going a perfect 6-0 in their previous playoff encounters.

“I’m happy that we were able to overcome Ginebra because they’re hard to beat in a series,” said the 32-year-old pride of Orion, Bataan.

Almazan also thanked acting head coach Luigi Trillo for keeping the faith.

Trillo continues to call the shots for the Bolts as he fills in for head coach Norman Black, who remains in the United States following the death of his mother.

“I’m thankful to coach because even if I struggled, he told me to bounce back in the last six minutes,” Almazan said. “We helped each other out.”

After breaking the Ginebra curse, the road is only bound to get tougher for Meralco as it tangles with top seed San Miguel in a best-of-seven semifinals starting on Wednesday, August 3. – Rappler.com