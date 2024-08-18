June Mar Fajardo adds to legend with 8th PBA MVP, banners Leo Awards honor roll

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo adds three more trophies to his giant collection as he claims a record-extending eighth MVP plum and makes the First Mythical and All-Defensive Teams

MANILA, Philippines – Before June Mar Fajardo came along, no player in the PBA had won more than four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

Now, the 6-foot-10 star has twice as many wins.

The San Miguel big man added to his legend by capturing a record-extending eighth MVP plum as he headlined the honor roll for the Season 48 Leo Awards at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 18.

Powering the Beermen to a championship and two finals appearances and leading the league in statistics last season, Fajardo beat out teammate CJ Perez and former Barangay Ginebra ace Christian Standhardinger.

Fajardo averaged 17.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks en route to capturing his second consecutive MVP trophy as he further solidified his case as the greatest PBA player of all-time.

But as decorated as Fajardo is, he continues to remain humble.

“In my mind, I have not won any awards,” said Fajardo, who doubled the feat of four-time MVPs Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio. “I do not let all of my achievements get [to] my head. In my mind, I have not won anything.”

The official results and voting breakdown of the 48th PBA season Leo Awards, highlighted by June Mar Fajardo’s eighth MVP award. pic.twitter.com/Drwz256DFC — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 18, 2024

Perez and Standhardinger joined Fajardo in the First Mythical Team that also included Meralco’s Chris Newsome and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino.

Newsome and Tolentino made the First Mythical Team for the first time, while Perez and Standhardinger each earned their third citations.

Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson and Stephen Holt, who now plays for Ginebra, Meralco’s Cliff Hodge, TNT’s Calvin Oftana, and Phoenix’s Jason Perkins made up the Second Mythical Team.

Fajardo proved to be the biggest winner as he nailed his place in the All-Defensive Team as well alongside Newsome, Hodge, Terrafirma’s Kemark Carino, and NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon.

Carino and Munzon led the league with 1.8 blocks and 2.5 steals, respectively.

Holt emerged as the runaway winner for the Rookie of the Year award after putting up 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals, and steering the Dyip to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito claimed the Most Improved Player award as he turned into a consistent contributor following a quiet rookie season.

Averaging just 1.3 points in his first year, Clarito bumped his numbers to 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season, which saw him play a key role in the Elasto Painters’ first semifinal appearance in five years.

To round out the awardees, NorthPort’s Paul Zamar clinched the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award. – Rappler.com