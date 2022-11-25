Nambatac gets groove back after losing sleep for endgame blunder

FINDING HIS MARK. Rey Nambatac turns in an efficient performance after struggling from the field in his past couple of games.

MANILA, Philippines – Rey Nambatac can finally sleep better at night.

Nambatac redeemed himself from his endgame blunder in their previous loss to Converge as he helped Rain or Shine stay in the playoff hunt with a conference-high game in a 116-97 win over Blackwater on Friday, November 25.

The fifth-year guard finished with 21 points on top of 7 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory that snapped the Elasto Painters’ two-game skid and hiked their record to 5-6.

“I was ashamed of myself,” said Nambatac, who missed the potential game-winner in their narrow 102-101 loss to the FiberXers last November 13, in Filipino.

Rain or Shine needed only a two-pointer for the win, but Nambatac settled for a contested triple even with ample time left on the clock.

“I was not able to sleep for a couple of days. This was my way of bouncing back so I can be a little less frustrated with myself,” Nambatac said.

Nambatac failed to find the mark in his last four games prior to their clash against the Bossing.

During that stretch, he made just 10 of his combined 41 field goals for a paltry 24% clip as the Elasto Painters won only one game.

But Nambatac rediscovered his touch against the Bossing, going 8-of-13 from the field for a healthy 61%, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

For Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao, seeing Nambatac get his groove back is a promising sign as the team battles second seed Magnolia on December 2 in the final game of the eliminations for a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

“All throughout this conference, I know what role Rey plays in this team. He is a leader, a go-to guy, and his teammates rely on him. It is important for him to get his rhythm and confidence,” said Guiao.

“Every game, I try to give him a chance to get that rhythm, for him to get a break and gain his confidence so that he can bring back his faith in himself. Fortunately, he is now back.” – Rappler.com