Suerte, Bulanadi sign PBA deals ahead of Governors’ Cup restart

GILAS CADET. Rey Suerte starts his PBA career after serving Gilas Pilipinas for two years.

Alaska and Blackwater sign Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte, respectively, after a two-year wait since the two clubs agreed to loan the players to Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska and Blackwater beefed up their rosters ahead of the PBA Governors’ Cup restart by locking up their Gilas Pilipinas draftees.

The Aces and the Bossing signed Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte, respectively, on Monday, February 7, more than two years since the two clubs agreed to loan the players to the national team through a special round during 2019 PBA Draft.

After their contracts expired at the end of January, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas decided to release Suerte and Bulanadi along with their fellow Gilas Pilipinas draftees Isaac Go and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto.

Suerte joins a Blackwater crew in badly need of talent as it has yet to win after five games in the Governors’ Cup, with its record losing streak extending to 24 games.

An established scorer following stints with the University of Visayas in Cebu and University of the East in the UAAP, Suerte got tapped to play for the national team.

Suerte saw action in two games during the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2 rebounds as the Philippines completed a sweep of its group that included Indonesia, Thailand, and Korea.

On the other hand, former San Sebastian star Bulanadi was not able to suit up for the national team due to untimely injuries.

Bulanadi, though, will get to showcase his wares as Alaska finally got its hands on the spitfire forward following a two-year wait.

Mike Nieto is also set for his PBA debut after inking a deal with Rain or Shine last week.

The Governors’ Cup resumes on Friday, February 11, with undefeated Meralco taking on NLEX in the first game at 3 pm and TNT facing unbeaten Magnolia at 6 pm. – Rappler.com