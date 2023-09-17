Ricci Rivero out to earn clean slate with Phoenix, brushes off late 17th selection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHOENIX'S PICK. Former UAAP star Ricci Rivero (center) with the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft.

Two-time UAAP champion Ricci Rivero is set to iron out his budding pro basketball career with the PBA's Phoenix Fuel Masters after a bad start in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters snagged a potential star in the ultra-loaded 2023 PBA Rookie Draft as two-time UAAP champion guard Ricci Rivero fell to their lap with the 17th overall pick in the second round at the Market! Market! Activity Center on Sunday, September 17.

As a testament to the depth of the 124-man pool, Rivero was already Phoenix’s third pick of the event after ex-FEU gunner Ken Tuffin at sixth and former Ateneo forward Raffy Verano at 16th.

The former La Salle and UP champion, however, did not care about the late selection, rather just focusing on the new team he will finally start his professional career with.

“I prayed before the draft started. I said wherever I may land, that’s the team God wanted for me,” he said in Filipino.

“High pick or not, I just want to go to the team where I can help.”

NBA G League standout Stephen Holt wound up as the top pick chosen by Terrafirma, before Blackwater tabbed 6-foot-6 guard Christian David, while Rain or Shine selected 6-foot-7 Luis Villegas.

Rivero, now 25 years old, will finally get a taste of pro 5-on-5 action after an aborted stint with Taoyuan Pilots of the Taiwan P. League+. He now hopes that his initial PBA foray with Blackwater’s 3×3 squad will help him acclimatize to a new environment with Phoenix.

“I’m just excited because I’ve been wanting to play again. My Taiwan stint did not push through, so I showed off for a while in 3×3. I’m just really excited and happy because at least I have an idea what [head] coach Jamike [Jarin] wants from me from our previous stint together.”

Now with the Fuel Masters, Rivero will have to compete for play time in a loaded guard rotation that already features RJ Jazul, RR Garcia, JJay Alejandro, and Tyler Tio.

Whatever minutes may come his way, Rivero is ready and out to make the most of another chapter in his story-filled career.

“I’m just ready with whatever [Phoenix] asks from me and I will help in whatever way I can.” – Rappler.com