COLLEGIATE STAR. Ricci Rivero played for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP.

Ricci Rivero resumes his career in the Philippines following his thwarted campaign for the Taoyuan Pilots in the P. League+ in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – After an aborted stint in Taiwan, Ricci Rivero returns to the 3×3 scene.

The high-flying guard will play for Blackwater in the PBA 3×3 as he resumes his career in the Philippines following his foiled campaign for the Taoyuan Pilots in the P. League+ in Taiwan.

Blackwater head coach Junjie Ablan announced the addition of the former UP Fighting Maroons standout on Wednesday, February 15.

Rivero signed with Taoyuan in June last year, but he never made it to his league debut as the Pilots released him in November just before the season started due to an injury.

At Blackwater, Rivero will reunite with his brother Prince, with the Bossing aiming to finally make a deep run after failing to secure at least a podium finish throughout the second season.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to 3×3 basketball as he represented the country in various FIBA 3×3 tournaments.

He helped the Philippines finish ninth out of 20 teams in the 2018 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in China together with RJ Abarrientos, Jeepy Faundo, and Rhayyan Amsali.

Rivero is expected to debut for Blackwater in the sixth and final leg of the Third Conference on February 18 and 19 at the Robinsons Manila. – Rappler.com